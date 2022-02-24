BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Tanya Tucker will be among other headliners for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2022, according to a release from the Birthplace of County Music Thursday.

Event leaders detailed that other second-round lineup headliners will include Del McCoury Band and Asleep at the Wheel during the Sept. 9-11 music festival in downtown Bristol.

This announcement follows after Tucker had to cancel her headline last year due to non-COVID-19-related matters.

“Tanya very much wanted to be here last year, but was unable to join us due to travel issues,” said Leah Ross, the executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music. “It’s serendipitous that she’ll perform in Bristol as we celebrate the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the same year as Roseanne Cash, another iconic figure in country music.”

Other artists announced in the latest rollout for the festival include Willie Watson, Nicki Bluhm and Miko Marks. Rosanne Cash, JJ Grey & Mofro, Briston Maroney and Katie Pruitt were among the first-round headliners announced in January.

PHOTO: Birthplace of Country Music

More of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2022 lineup will be announced in late March.

The lineup is as follows:

JJ Grey & Mofro, Tanya Tucker, Rosanne Cash, Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas Band, Asleep at the Wheel, Briston Maroney, Donna the Buffalo, Katie Pruitt, 49 Winchester, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch, Mountain Boys, Dallas Wayne, John R. Miller, Willie Watson, Nicki Bluhm, Miko Marks, Dallas Moore, Dave Eggar ,S.G. Goodman, Emily Scott Robinson, Jonathan Byrd, Bill & the Belles, Wildermiss, Annabelle’s Curse, Oh He Dead, The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Cordovas, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Of Good Nature, Chatham Rabbits, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, The Get Right Ban, Abby Bryant & The Echoes, Kyshona, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, Fedor & the Denim Denim, Brennen Leigh, Sunny War, Tuatha Dea, Beth Snapp, Kelsey Rea, Jennifer Knapp, Jake Blount, The Honey Dewdrops, My New Favorites, The Blue Ridge Girls, Alli Epperson, Adeem the Artist, Casey Noel, Wound Tight and Tiffany Williams.

