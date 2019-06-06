Tannery Knobs bike park now open

A grand opening for Tannery Knobs bike has been moved up by Johnson City officials. 

The bike park officially opened to the public on June 6. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting for Tannery Knobs was previously scheduled for June 21. It has now been scheduled for June 14. 

It’s located off I-26 and East Market Street.

The park has been a work in progress since 2018.

Summer hours, from March 2 through November 141, will be from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Park hours will be 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. from November 15 through March 1.

The park will close during inclement weather.

The city took ownership of the property on May 24th.
 

