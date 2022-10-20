UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — An upcoming seminar will help people in the region not only start but also grow a business in the arts.

Court Lewis on the Board of Directors for the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center alongside Jocelyn Mathewes, one of the speakers at the seminar, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the benefits of the event.

The day-long seminar is happening at the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center located at 106 Unicoi Village Place.

It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $10.

Info to register can be found here.