ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center is hosting an event this week that has gotten so much popularity, the center has decided to host a follow-up event in June for those who are unable to attend the event.

The follow-up mushroom cultivating event will be on June 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.

Courtland Lewi from Tanasi Art Gallery and Kat Hayes from Herbalachia stopped by Good Morning Tri-Cities to talk about the event.