KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium announced its newest program titled “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage” that visitors can see now through August.

A release from Bays Mountain said the planetarium program takes viewers on a journey to the Red Planet itself. The show runs 35 minutes and is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the facility’s Zeiss ZKP-4 optical star projector.

The release states that the program gives people “a real look at what it would take to complete the complex mission of traveling to Mars and back.” Visitors can discover the numerous challenges astronauts will face once deep space exploration becomes a reality.

Bays Mountain officials said the Kingsport park is the only planetarium in the nation, aside from the two that worked to produce the show, that offers it at this time.

“We are fortunate enough to be the only planetarium outside of the two producing planetaria to present this program at this time,” a Bays Mountain official said. “We believe children of all ages will thoroughly enjoy it and hopefully be inspired by it.”

The show runs now through August at varying times:

May: Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

June-Aug.: 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

According to Bays Mountain’s website, tickets to the show are five dollars.