Take a look inside one of NASCAR’s Haulers

News Channel 11 got an inside look at one of NASCAR’s Haulers.

Kyle Bazzell is a transport driver for the 19 Bass Pro Auto Owners Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I believe that as the truck driver, that team and that crew chief and that general manager is looking for somebody who is competent enough to get the truck from A to B and back from B to A safe,” says Bazzell.

He says his job as a driver is only 10% of his job. He also cooks for the team. That’s around 30 people a meal.

“The cooking part I enjoy it. To try to come up with 38 weeks of something different on the grill is a challenge.”

Bazzell has been doing this for 16 years and says it a dream come true.

“Like anyone else that’s in the sport, you dream about it as a child, you know?”