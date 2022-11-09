JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11, Storm Team 11 and Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds love to spotlight animals up for adoption each week. This December, we are going a step further by hosting the first Tails & Paws Holiday Festival in downtown Johnson City.

On Dec. 9, the pavilion at Founders Park will host the festival with all the proceeds going to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter.

The festival begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 8 p.m. During the festivities, a moving truck will be set up to receive donations of pet food, toys and other supplies. Donations can be dropped off in a drive-thru or delivered in person by those enjoying the event.

The festival will also feature the Here Comes Santa Paws 5K Run/Walk. The timed race will start at 6 p.m., and the first 250 people to register will receive a t-shirt. Everyone who participates in the run/walk will receive a gift bag that includes glow sticks for the race.

The entry fee for the run/walk is $30. You can sign up online by clicking here.

In addition to the race, the Tails & Paws Holiday Festival will also include the following:

3-6 p.m. – Pony rides

3-8 p.m. – Food trucks and hot beverages

4-7 p.m. – Photos with Santa, pets are welcome on a leash

4-8 p.m. – Live music from the Science Hill Orchestra

6:15 p.m. – Elf Chase1 Mile Fun Run through the Christmas trees in Founders Park

The Johnson City Fire Department will also bring a truck for children, and local vendors will be present.

All pets are welcome so long as they are leashed. The event will take place regardless of the weather.