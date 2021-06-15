‘Tails and Tales’ to bring pets to the Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Humane Society of Washington County is pairing up with the Johnson City Public Library to get paws and claws in homes on Friday.
In a new Summer reading challenge “Tails to Tales,” the JCPL is bringing Humane Society pets to the normally quiet shelves in order to help you find a new furry friend.
The Human Society will bring puppies, kittens, cats and dogs to the library with the full adoption process available on-site.
Fees include vaccines, microchips and spaying/neutering:
- Dogs – $135
- Puppies – $200
- Cats and Kittens – $35
If you don’t plan on bringing a new housemate home, you can still donate supplies to the Humane Society. Anything useful is appreciated, such as:
- Trash Bags
- Paper Towels
- Litter
- Latex-free Gloves
- Toys
- Food
For more information from the Washington County Humane Society, call 423-926-8533. For more information about the event itself, call 423-434-4349 or click here.