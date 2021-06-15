‘Tails and Tales’ to bring pets to the Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Humane Society of Washington County is pairing up with the Johnson City Public Library to get paws and claws in homes on Friday.

In a new Summer reading challenge “Tails to Tales,” the JCPL is bringing Humane Society pets to the normally quiet shelves in order to help you find a new furry friend.

The Human Society will bring puppies, kittens, cats and dogs to the library with the full adoption process available on-site.

Fees include vaccines, microchips and spaying/neutering:

Dogs – $135

Puppies – $200

Cats and Kittens – $35

If you don’t plan on bringing a new housemate home, you can still donate supplies to the Humane Society. Anything useful is appreciated, such as:

Trash Bags

Paper Towels

Litter

Latex-free Gloves

Toys

Food

For more information from the Washington County Humane Society, call 423-926-8533. For more information about the event itself, call 423-434-4349 or click here.