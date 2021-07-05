Taco Trek to hit the road in downtown Johnson City Tuesday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Biking and tacos — that’s what hundreds of bicyclists can expect from Tuesday night’s Taco Trek.

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to meet at Trek Bicycle on West Market Street at 6:30 p.m. before cruising the streets of downtown Johnson City for a casual joy ride.

After the 30-minute bike ride, participants will end the trek with a taco or two at Holy Taco Cantina.

This follows after a shortage of bicycles and might just be some bicyclists’ first time taking their new rides for a spin.

“The last few new bike purchases have came out; we’re so excited that they came in time,” said Samantha Miranda, a sales associate at Trek. “Everyone has been pre-ordering bikes and waiting a few months for them to come in, so they have come in right before the Taco Trek. That’s always the first time. The first time I’m going to ride my new bike is at Taco Trek, and they couldn’t be more excited.”

Taco Trek is completely free. Riders must fill out a waiver before riding, and helmets are required.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.