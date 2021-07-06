Taco Trek returns to streets of downtown Johnson City Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Folks took to the streets in downtown Tuesday during the return of Johnson City’s favorite biking event — Taco Trek.

Its return brought joy — and tacos — to a group of hundreds of bikers.

Those who share the common love for biking and tacos grabbed their set of wheels to cruise in a 30-minute joy ride before meeting at Holy Taco to celebrate.

News Channel 11 spoke with a biker who’s been participating in the beloved bike ride since it began.

“I was on the first Taco Trek six years ago, and there were about a dozen of us,” Jose Castillo said. “Over the years, it grew into something where we have hundreds of people coming into downtown, and I just love hanging out with folks who love bikes and downtown, so it makes everything perfect for me.”

Tuesday’s biking excursion marks another in Trek Bicycle’s series, which was canceled last year following COVID-19 restrictions.

Every first Tuesday of the month from July until October, participants meet at Trek Bicycle for free registration at 5:30 p.m.

The bike ride, which starts at 6:30 p.m., takes participants from downtown Johnson City to the Tree Streets and back downtown to enjoy a meal at Holy Taco.