JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The monthly bike ride through downtown Johnson City known as the “Taco Trek” has returned for 2022.

Tuesday evening marked the second Taco Trek ride of the year so far. It takes place on the first Tuesday of every month. People gather and then ride through downtown before stopping at Holy Taco.

This month’s ride was Hawaiian-themed.

The event has grown quite a bit since it first began.

“Started out as group of friends getting tacos after a little bike ride after work, and then now it’s grown to almost 400. I think that’s our biggest one,” said Samantha Miranda of Trek Bicycle Johnson City. “Now it’s a massive family-friendly group ride that goes through downtown Johnson City.”

Taco Trek rides will continue monthly through October.