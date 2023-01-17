JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Taco Bell is now available at East Tennessee State University.

The popular restaurant chain is located in the D.P Culp Student Center on the main campus and is now open for business, according to a release from the university.

“Getting Taco Bell on campus in less than a year’s time is absolutely incredible,” said Mason Mosier, president of ETSU’s Student Government Association, in the release. “Our Student Government Association worked overtime with visionaries like Dr. Brian Noland, Dr. Joe Sherlin, Dr. Leah Adinolfi and so many other administrators to make this a reality for students.”

A grand opening featuring a ribbon cutting, music, food, free promotional items, coupons for tacos and more will be held at noon on Friday, Jan. 20 on the first floor of the Culp Student Center.