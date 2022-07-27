On Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Taco Bell will hand out free breakfast burritos at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. (Getty Images)

(WJHL) — Several area Boys and Girls Clubs will share a $100,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.

The funds aim to establish college prep sessions, campus tours, workforce readiness programs, tutoring and other programs geared toward supporting the youth of the Tri-Cities.

Clubs that will receive parts of the grant include locations in Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Greeneville and Mountain Empire.

Tacala Companies, which operates over 325 Taco Bells across the South and Southeast, announced the grant is part of an effort to give young learners the tools necessary to achieve their goals.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people nationwide,” said Marjorie Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tacala Companies. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”

The donations do not stop with these Boys and Girls Club locations, however. A news release on Wednesday revealed they make up five out of more than 400 youth-serving organizations that will receive a grant, which stems from $7-million community grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.

Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has awarded more than $130 million in grants and scholarships, reaching 5 million young people in the process. Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation launched the Live Más Scholarship in 2015. In May 2022, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded $8 million in scholarships to 772 students.

