T-Mobile selects Erwin as small-town grant recipient, funds to aid in completion of bike park

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — T-Mobile has announced Erwin, Tennessee has been selected as one of 25 small towns across the country to receive a grant to assist in community development.

A release from T-Mobile states the Hometown Grant will be used to assist in finishing the first phase of construction for The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park. The first phase includes the trails, parking lot and trailhead at the park.

“The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Park will continue to transform Erwin and enable us to leverage our natural assets for the physical health and wellness of our community,” said Erwin Mayor Glenn White. “We appreciate T-Mobile’s contribution to this project and are excited to partner with them to showcase this part of Real Wild Unicoi County.”

A check presentation is scheduled in Erwin for 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to T-Mobile, the grants are designed to “jumpstart vital community development projects” in the selected towns. The wireless company says it plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns over the next five years and give more than $25 million in similar grants.

To see the other 24 towns and their projects that received grants, click here.