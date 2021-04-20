Symphony of the Mountains to perform ‘Spring Winds’ at outdoor concert May 2

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Symphony of the Mountains will fill the air with music at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater on May 2.

According to a release from the symphony, the outdoor performance of “Spring Winds” will begin at 3 p.m.

The family-friendly concert is $20 for adults, and children and students receive free admission. To purchase tickets, click here.

The symphony requests that masks be worn and parties sit at least six feet apart.

“After a year of lock-down our woodwind and brass players are excited to be playing live music again,” the release states.

Several pieces will be included in the performance.

“The program includes a variety of styles of music including Leo Arnaud’s ‘Bugler’s Dream’ better known as the Olympic Theme, a Mozart Serenade for Winds, and the ever-popular Spanish march, ‘Amparito Roca.”’ Principal Trombonist Jimmie Self will play the solo euphonium in ‘Atlantic Zephyr’, and the percussion section will be featured in two solo works. The big finale will be a treat for the audience as well as the orchestra: Bagpiper Jon Shell of Elizabethton will join in for a special rendition of ‘Amazing Grace.'” Symphony of the Mountains

To learn more about upcoming performances by the symphony, click here.