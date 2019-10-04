‘Symphony of the Mountains’ prepares for fall season

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Opera is coming to the Tri-Cities as the Symphony of the Mountains prepares to open its fall season.

That music from Puccini’s opera “La Boheme.”

This year’s performances are through special collaboration with New York’s opera, Ithaca, and it’ll offer a rare musical experience close to home.

You can catch the opera in two places this week. The first show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Emory and Henry College. The second show is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.

Tickets are $35 for both days.