Symphony of the Mountains offers virtual holiday concert Saturday

(WJHL) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many holiday events to be canceled in 2020, the Symphony of the Mountains Strings is set to live-stream a concert on YouTube, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The concert’s program, according to officials, is posed to include holiday favorites such as Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Winter, The Prayer, O Holy Night, A Hanukkah Celebration, and several well-loved traditional Carols.

If you have already purchased tickets to the Kingsport or Abingdon concerts, the Symphony of the Mountains office will be in touch with you regarding refunds.

Watch the concert here: