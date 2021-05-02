Symphony of the Mountains holds outdoor concert in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Symphony of the Mountains held an outdoor concert in Kingsport on Sunday.

The Symphony of the Mountains’ Winds, Brass and Percussion players performed at the Allandale Mansion Amphitheater. After a year of no live performances, musicians said they are happy to be back.

“We are like before Christmas, Easter and birthday all together. We are so excited just to be here,” Cornelia Laemmli Orth, Music Director of Symphony of the Mountains, said. “I mean everybody is sparkling and looking forward to it.”

The season will continue until June. Two more performances are scheduled for June 5 & 6 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bristol.

