Sykes Enterprises to lay off nearly 200 employees in Buchanan County

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) – Sykes Enterprises will soon lay off nearly 200 employees in Buchanan County, Virginia.

According to a WARN notice, the company will lay off 197 employees from a call center located in the Vansant community in early September.

The Tampa-based company is a “digital marketing and customer service global outsourcer” according to its website.

A Sykes spokesperson says the layoffs are due to client changes.

“We’ve proudly operated within the Buchanan community for the past 10 years,” the spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, our local client has decided to end operations here. We have provided employees with 60 days’ notice, allowing them time to seek other employment, and are doing everything we can to help them through this transition.”

The company says affected employees can apply for other opportunities within the company.

Sykes also says it is looking for another client that would allow the company to restaff the call center.

“SYKES is actively looking to bring new business to our local center,” the spokesperson said. “We are optimistic that we can remain active in the Buchanan community and continue to provide career opportunities for residents.”