Sydney’s Super Bowl Snacks: Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

(WJHL)- Super Bowl LVI is quickly approaching and as the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to faceoff, Sydney Kessler and Kasey Marler are facing off in the kitchen.

After winning the coin toss and choosing to go first, Sydney Kessler took to offense as her gameplay brought Pepperoni Pizza Rolls to the table. With Meteorologist Jeremy Eisenzopf refereeing, Sydney made the first play of the game with pre-made dough on a cookie sheet stretched thin, but not as thin as what fans saw in the postseason, which left for some sloppy finishes. Following the dough was the sauce, a crucial play for Kessler, but with a careful hand, she lined up the throw and dropped the sauce perfectly!

Before the cheese though, some commotion on the sidelines as Kasey Marler is getting antsy, you can see the look in his eye changing. You can’t come to cook hungry, so Marler makes an unprecedented move… requesting a lone pepperoni to tide him over! Kessler obliges to the call, but remains focused as the cheese is up next.

With a flick of the wrist, she flings the cheese down on the dough with accuracy, but it could be better! She returns for more but acknowledges that more will never be enough. A tragic realization, but the game isn’t over! Finally, it’s time for the pepperoni… After confronting the playbook she makes her move and scatters the meat slices over the top of the cheese, a move fans seem to love! What a way to end it… But wait, there’s more!

Kessler turns the tray, rolling the pizza into a log and slicing it into multiple pieces. This is no ordinary pizza, folks! Next, a trick play as she takes each roll dipping the ends in Cornmeal (Cornstarch works too) for a crispy bottom. The referee seems to be a fan, no flags on the play yet! And last but not least, with 3 downs and only seconds left on the clock, the Pepperoni Pizza Rolls go into the oven at 400 degrees for 20-30 minutes.

What a finish by Kessler, a play that definitely has fans impressed! Now it’s time for Kasey Marler to take the field, but will he be able to compare? Will his team come through on the play? Or will the pressure get him down? Only time will tell! Tune in for the second half of this competition on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities This Morning on February 11, 2022.

Recipe:

Pre-made Pizza Dough

Pizza Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni (or any pizza toppings you would like)

Cornmeal (a small amount of Cornstarch could also work)

Olive Oil for crispier crust

Parmesan cheese and parsley for garnish

Stretch dough across cookie tray, but leave thick enough so holes don’t poke through. Cover with pizza sauce, but don’t put too much or the dough will get soggy. Sprinkle with cheese Cover with toppings of choice Roll up the dough tightly lengthwise into a log and cut the rolled dough using a knife. Place cornmeal on plate and dip the bottom of each roll into the cornmeal, which helps with sticking and helps create crispy bottom. Spray baking sheet with oil or place parchment paper. Arrange the rolls cornmeal side down on baking sheet. Brush with oil for crispier crusts. (optional) Bake at 400F preheated for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle parmesan and/or parsley and serve warm with pizza sauce for dipping.

For a more detailed recipe, go to Ahead of Thyme‘s website.