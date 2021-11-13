Sycamore Shoals welcomes visitors for weekend-long Autumn Festival

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park became the site of a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday.

The day was designed so participants could enjoy a day of friendship, thanksgiving, and recognizing patriot ancestors.

Before Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday, colonies and communities held celebrations similar to the ones that we hold today at Thanksgiving after a harvest or after a military victory.

The Washington County Militia hosted an event that portrayed a celebration that would have occurred after the Overmountain Men’s victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

“It’s important to history, it shows our beginnings and also today reminders of where we came from as people from all over,” said Tavernkeep John Cornett.

The event featured demonstrations of 18th-century frontier life that included open-hearth cooking, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, music, Revolutionary War-era battle tactics and more.

In addition, there were fiber artists from the Overmountain Weaver’s Guild to demonstrate spinning and weaving as well as vendors offering a selection of holiday gifts.

Admission to the event was free and open to all ages.