Sycamore Shoals to begin annual History at Home interpretive courses

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will begin their annual History at Home interpretive series on June 2, complete with fire starting and bullet casting.

The event series features keynote educators Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly in a variety of settings, with hands-on demonstrations scheduled throughout.

Pre-registration is required for each event and can be completed by clicking here. Each event has an attendance cap of 20.

Courses include:

“Flint and steel fire starting”

“Meet with a continental soldier”

“A Shoemaker’s Work”

“Evaluation of firearms”

“Chat with a longhunter”

“Casting freedom”

“Scrimshaw, what is that?”

“Inkle loom weaving”

“Tap and Die – a woodworkers puzzle”

“A very sad violin”

“Bread from the Fire”

Lesson times run from 20 to 45 minutes and class groups will meet at the Visitor Center and Fort Watauga.