Sycamore Shoals State Park hosts Living History event

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sycamore Shoals State Park hosted a ‘Living History’ event on Saturday that showed participants the way of life by which early Tennessee settlers lived.

The event included open displays of wood working, medicinal applications, and native plants.

Come down to Sycamore Shoals State Park today from 2-4 to experience the Living History event that’s underway. Learn about Wood working and medicinal applications area settlers utilized in the region. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/iEcNe1qvvj — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) October 10, 2020

News Channel 11 spoke with Historic Interpreter Chad Bogart, who said these events help to show people where tools that are still used today originated.

“You get a better appreciation using these old tools at the fine craftsmanship that you still see that exists today,” Bogart said. “These people were true craftsmen. Everything that they had came from their surroundings, so to an extent, it’s the same today; we just have compounds, and we break it all down sometimes to the molecular level, but still, even modern medicine is based in nature.”