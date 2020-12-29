Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park to host guided ‘First Day Hike’ Jan. 1

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is offering fans of history a chance to join others on a guided walk on New Year’s Day.

According to the event page, participants of the First Day Hike will learn about the historical events of Sycamore Shoals and their effect on the state.

Guests should prepare for weather and traversing terrain.

All participants are asked to meet near the visitor center at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 1.

Those taking part in the hike are asked not to bring pets and encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.

To reserve a spot on the hike, click here.