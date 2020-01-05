Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park hosts Old Christmas at Fort Watauga

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It may be January, but Christmas is still in full swing in Elizabethton.

That’s thanks to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park celebrating its annual tradition of Old Christmas at Fort Watauga.

They say they choose to celebrate Christmas through this weekend because, in colonial America, Christmas was celebrated as a twelve-day holiday ending on January 6, or Twelfth Night with a grand celebration.

The event Saturday highlighted how many of our modern-day Christmas practices are inspired by centuries-old traditions. It’s all to give people a taste of what celebrating these 12 days of Christmas would have been like back in the colonies.

It may be January 4th, but it's still Christmas at Sycamore Shoals State Park! They are celebrating the 12 days of Christmas as practiced by colonial Americans through January 6th. They hope people will stop by today until 3pm and tomorrow from 10-3 as they highlight tradition. pic.twitter.com/uOPdby7aq8 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 4, 2020

The cabins at Fort Watauga were decked with the setting of Christmas, New Year, and Twelfth Night traditions as celebrated by settlers of different cultures on the Colonial Frontier.

Sycamore Shoals historians hope that people come to realize that Christmas doesn’t have to start the day after Thanksgiving and end on December 25th.

“We want to let people know that Christmas is an extensive time period to celebrate not only the joy of the season, the birth of Christ, but also a time to be with your family, to visit with friends, and that’s what the colonial people would do in this 12-day celebration,” said Museum Curator Chad Bogart.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore Shoals Historic Park.