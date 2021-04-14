Sycamore Shoals seeking non-speaking cast members for ‘Liberty!’ outdoor drama

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is seeking non-speaking cast members for its “Liberty!” outdoor drama.

The park says cast members will portray either a Cherokee man, woman, or child, or a member of the Watauga Settlement.

There will be required rehearsals.

Shows will take place June 4–5, June 11–12, June 17–19, and June 24–26.

The park will be accepting cast members through April 22.

For further information, contact the production manager, Tony DeVault, at liberty.director.1776@gmail.com or call the park at 423-543-5808.