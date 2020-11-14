Sycamore Shoals hosts Autumn Heritage Living History Weekend

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Let’s travel back to the 1700s, when festivities at Fort Watauga launched among the Washington County Militia following its victories in the War for Independence.
Sycamore Shoals State Park is hosting its fall festival over the weekend, which gives participants the opportunity to step back in time and learn firsthand cooking methods and medicinal uses.
These living history presentations will next be available on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Join us on-air tonight for the full scoop!