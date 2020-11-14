Sycamore Shoals hosts Autumn Heritage Living History Weekend

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Let’s travel back to the 1700s, when festivities at Fort Watauga launched among the Washington County Militia following its victories in the War for Independence.

Sycamore Shoals State Park is hosting its fall festival over the weekend, which gives participants the opportunity to step back in time and learn firsthand cooking methods and medicinal uses.

These living history presentations will next be available on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Join us on-air tonight for the full scoop!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss