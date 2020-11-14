Sycamore Shoals hosts Autumn Heritage Living History Weekend

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Let’s travel back to the 1700s, when festivities at Fort Watauga launched among the Washington County Militia following its victories in the War for Independence.

Go and Check out Sycamore Shoals State Park today and step back in time as they put on their Fall Festival! They are demonstrating what life was like back in the 1700’s with cooking tips, medicinal uses and more! Check out the full story tonight on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/HfNJbPk08y — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) November 14, 2020

Sycamore Shoals State Park is hosting its fall festival over the weekend, which gives participants the opportunity to step back in time and learn firsthand cooking methods and medicinal uses.

These living history presentations will next be available on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

