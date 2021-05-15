Sycamore Shoals hosts 27th annual Siege of Fort Watauga

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It might be 2021, but at Fort Watauga, it’s the summer of 1776 this weekend.

About 200 colonial and native re-enactors retold the story of the Cherokee attack brought on the settlers of the Watauga Valley on Saturday.

It’s the 27th year of the annual event at Sycamore Shoals Historic Park.

Organizers said this is something community members need to come check out firsthand.

“This is stories that you’re not going to read in the history book,” Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart said. “These are things that you get to come out and visualize it, smell it, see it, feel it and you’re going to learn history in a way that you’ve never learned history through a book, and we just love teaching it that way.”

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. with another live reenactment.