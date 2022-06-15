BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a campfire sing and marshmallow roast in celebration of The Great American Campout.

The event will take place Tuesday, June 28 from 7-9 p.m.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend the evening of fire-roasted treats and regional music around the campfire.

The park encourages musicians and storytellers to attend the event for a “round robin” and informal setup. Beginning performers are welcome to participate.

“Those who simply want to enjoy the summer weather, atmosphere and fire-roasted treats are also welcome to attend,” the park said in a release.

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical Park is located at 10 West First Street North in Big Stone Gap.