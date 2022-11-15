NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Norton authorities asked for the public’s help in finding a Clintwood man last seen leaving Norton Community Hospital Sunday night on foot.

According to police, 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins had been visiting a patient at the facility and left all his belongings. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants and brown shoes.

Police say Mullins is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Mullins also has a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding Mullins’ whereabouts is urged to call the City of Norton Police Department at 276-679-1212.