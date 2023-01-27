HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports the stolen vehicle driven by two escaped inmates from an Abingdon facility was found Friday morning in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

A release from Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis states Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail’s recreational yard at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The report goes on to say the gold-colored Cadillac SUV that the pair stole following their escape was located on Route 66 in Bulls Gap Friday morning. Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson have not been located, according to the WCSO.

There is no information as of Friday morning on the make or model of a vehicle the two may now be operating, the release states.

Johnny Brown and Albert Ricketson are considered armed and dangerous, and the WCSO advises anyone who may spot them to not approach them, but call 911.