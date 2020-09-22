SWVA high school football player ‘in critical condition’ after accident, family asking for prayers

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- A high school junior and football player in Coeburn, Virginia suffered a head injury following an accident over the weekend.

That information came from Lisa Meade, the mother of Eastside High School junior and football player, Dillon Meade.

Lisa told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun that Dillon was involved in an accident after riding in the back of a pickup truck on Sunday.

She told Pheben over the phone Monday that Dillon was still in critical condition at the Johnson City Medical Center and had surgery after the incident left him with a “bad head injury.”

Dillon’s family thanked the community for the love and support and asked for continued prayers.