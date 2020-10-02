Swirled Frozen Yogurt celebrates grand reopening under new ownership

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local frozen yogurt parlor is getting a second chance after the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

Swirled Frozen Yogurt in Johnson City held its grand re-opening under new ownership Thursday.

The owners of the Owl’s Nest next door purchased Swirled, saying they didn’t want to lose another family friendly place.

“It just seemed natural to pick up Swirled where they left off and help bring frozen yogurt and ice cream to the community,” owner Brian Moore said. “To have a place where families can come and get out of the house and spend time together, it was just a perfect addition to Owl’s Nest. And we just feel it is important to downtown.”

Swirled is open from noon to 9 p.m. every day.

It’s located on Cherry Street in downtown Johnson City.