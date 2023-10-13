BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Swifties met Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia for a Taylor Swift-themed party.

The event, dubbed “Taylor Takeover,” took place at The Axe and Ale House downtown.

The organizer said the event was inspired by other Taylor Swift parties during the Eras tour.

“A lot of people didn’t get to go to Eras tour, the tickets for her movie were limited, so maybe this gives people an opportunity to do something Taylor-related,” Bailey Romero said.

The event featured dancing, trivia, bracelet making and throwing axes at pictures of Swift’s exes and nemeses.