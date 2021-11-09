‘Swap Shop’ Netflix series spotlights Tri-Cities with Tuesday premiere

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities has new representation on the Netflix streaming platform.

“Swap Shop,” a show centered around a Rogersville radio show that has been running for more than 60 years, premiered on Netflix Tuesday.

The radio show of the same name has been on WRGS’ airwaves for years and shares details on items for bargain and antique hunters who are looking to buy, sell or trade.

A production company first reached out to WRGS in 2018 about the possibility of a reality TV show based on the radio show.

A watch party for the series is scheduled to begin at the Wallace Theater in Johnson City at 6 p.m.

All six episodes of the first season of “Swap Shop” are available for streaming on Netflix.