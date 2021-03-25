SW Virginia law enforcement agencies join forces to create Missing Child Unit

Twenty-three law enforcement agencies are joining forces to multiply its regional coverage when it comes to missing and exploited children.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Marshals Service for the Western District of Virginia has announced the formation of a new task force to take on cases of missing and abducted children in the region.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit will be “a combined federal, state and local entity established to address critically missing child and child abduction cases in the region.”

The unit will not only be a response team, but they will also provide education and training in missing child cases to local agencies.

This Missing Child Unit was officially formed on March 4. Since then, authorities say four children have been recovered.

Twenty-three law enforcement agencies are joining forces to multiply their regional coverage when it comes to missing and exploited children.

The following agencies will be members of the unit:

Abingdon Police Department, Bristol (VA) Police Department

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Russell County Sheriff’s Office

Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office

Sullivan County (TN) Sheriff’s Office

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

Virginia State Police

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Wise County Sheriff’s Office

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Highlands Community Services

HCS Child Advocacy Center

Department of Social Services

United States Marshals Service

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Department of Homeland Security

United States Attorney’s Office

In 2015, the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act granted the U.S. Marshals the authority to investigate missing children by state and local law enforcement agencies.

“Since passing the act, 60 children have been recovered in Southwest Virginia and brought to a place of safety,” said Thomas Foster, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia.

This collaboration is said to be an extension of the U.S. Marshals Service, which will serve as a resource to educate, train, and guide law enforcement agencies in the area on how to be proactive and responsive to missing children.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dan Bubar said the formation of the unit was well-timed.

“Our children have been affected, specifically, by school closures and forcing them to go on E-learning platforms and do things virtually in ways that they’ve never done before,” Bubar said. “It exposes them, and has exposed them to many potential threats.”

Bubar said children are online considerably more than before which gives online predators more chances to exploit them.

“The potential for harm to children is not theoretical,” Bubar said. “As recently as it has been reported local here in Southwest Virginia, internet crime reporting against child victims has increased dramatically from 2019 to 2020, up over 70%. That’s a big number.”

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is among the agencies involved in the new unit due to the county bordering Virginia.

“Just like any missing child, time is crucial. Time is of the essence,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Once we get these resources on the ground, following up on every lead. The quicker we can get that child, the less harm or danger, I believe, to be found for that child.”

“Sheriffs, federal, local, municipalities, chiefs, police deputies, we’re all human and most of have children and we hold them near and dear to our heart. Any of those that are vulnerable we love them and we want more than anything to find them safe and return them home,” Cassidy said.