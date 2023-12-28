RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — All Joe Bates wanted to do when he retired from the Marine Corps about a decade ago was enjoy the quiet life and learn how to make a little goat cheese.

Things didn’t pan out quite that way for Bates and his wife Shannon, who are now running a seven-figure business that’s set to keep expanding at a rapid rate — thanks to the many benefits of goat milk and what Bates says is a simple business philosophy.

“We work hard, we give 110 percent to the job, we don’t cut corners and number one rule, don’t be greedy,” he told News Channel 11 as some of Bates Family Farm’s 250-odd goats went about their business behind him.

Meanwhile, Shannon Bates and several employees packed goat milk-based soaps and lotions into boxes in a 4,000-square-foot production space that’s also located on the 9-acre family farm. That’s about to be replaced by a 40,000-square-foot former retail store in nearby Lebanon that’s been closed for more than a decade.

“We’ve invested all of our money again and we’ve got everything set up to become dairy certified,” Joe Bates said.

“We’re going to be doing both a grade A and a grade B dairy where we’ll be selling pasteurized milk and soft cheeses the first year and then we’re hoping to add hard cheeses on in 2025.”

Russell County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Executive Director Ernie McFaddin had a lot to do with the expansion, through a partnership with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) that provided capital to purchase and retrofit the former store.

“Through partnerships with them this has been a great way to take properties that have been underutilized for years and bring them back to life for a project like Joe’s,” McFaddin said, standing in the cavernous space that should be buzzing with employees within days.

“This facility will give them the room to grow three or four times from where they are now and that’s what we hope they do.”

The power of the goat

Growth is already familiar to Bates Family Farm. Joe Bates said he and Shannon are able to get by on his military retirement, freeing them up to plow excess business revenues back into the operation.

But to have revenues to grow, you have to have a successful business model. For Bates, that dates back to the couple’s move to a small farm, whose owner had retired.

“I talked him into letting me bring some goats in on his property,” Bates said.

“The year after we got the goats we started milking them and we were just going to make some cheese for ourselves and we still ended up with too much goat milk.”

So they started making soaps and lotions using goat milk, complemented with high-quality shea butter and olive oil, which provide the moisturizing factor. The goat milk provides lactic acid and an array of vitamins that are easily absorbable by humans. Goat milk tends to be easier for people to digest and absorb into their skin.

The couple began packaging and selling those lotions and soaps on-site, then they started approaching stores around the region.

“We got one store, they kept selling out, then we got a third store and we just kinda got about 15 stores throughout the general area and they all just kept selling out.”

Bates began attending some trade shows and the company’s volume and sales roughly doubled for about the first four years of its existence. It’s continued to grow at 10 to 20 percent clip sticking with the topical products.

As the herd grows to meet demand, though, the Bateses and general manager Roger Barton, a fellow Marine Corps veteran who joined the team several years ago, often find themselves with more milk than they need for the current product.

Rather than getting into contracts with what he called “box stores,” Bates has kept relationships with the mom-and-pop shops, independent pharmacies and other small customers. Some of them, it turns out, are in the market for goat cheese and goat milk.

“The market’s already came to us,” Bates said, mentioning just a couple buyers that will take all the cheese and milk they can produce.

“They found out we could make cheese on our farm and they’ve already set us down with their buyers and want to meet here as soon as the cheese production starts, and have a very large interest in possibly buying all of our cheese.”

Another relationship with an Amish store provides the market for all the milk the farm will provide this first year.

“They have so many customers requesting it, but they can’t get it anywhere,” Bates said.

Once the females in the herd have weaned their new kids, probably around April, the farm will enter its first year of producing milk and cheese.

While Bates said he would have laughed if someone had told him 10 years ago he’d be overseeing a large, thriving and growing business — never mind one centered around goats. But he said the trajectory of his last decade has “been fantastic. It’s given me another chance.”

He was already starting to fight health problems from his cancer treatments when the business started. His health has worsened over the years, but he’s been able to work his own hours.

Teaming up with fellow Marine Barton, who’d carved out a successful post-military career in industry, has helped keep things growing without overtaxing him.

“I needed his management and leadership skills,” Bates said, adding that while their philosophies mesh most of the time, “every now and then we don’t agree but normally one of us will bend.”

“When there’s a new product we want to develop, we sit down on the couch and talk about it.”

More growth ahead

Bates said he hopes to roll the next tranche of earnings into a new farm covering anywhere from 100 to 300 acres.

“My ultimate growth goal is 5,000 goats. I’m only 5% there so we got a little ways to go.

“We want to make an even larger dairy, because even as we’re about to start doing this milk and cheese it’s already sold, and that was just two outfits. You’ve got so many people within a 100 mile area, even with 5,000 goats it’s going to be bought up.”

The IDA’s McFaddin is a believer.

“I think they’re just on the verge of exploding in the market,” he said. “They’ve spread out into so many different states already and they continue to spread. I think when they continue to add lines like they are now I think their growth is going to be phenomenal.”

He said working with the company over the past several years has been a great experience.

“Agriculture’s always been a big part of Russell County and our history here so being to grow this market and the goat side and being able to add additional products for people to consume, especially going into the milk and the cheese side it’s a great way to grow our agricultural base,” he said.

Bates said the company will never cut corners or use inferior ingredients for its products, which he hopes someday soon will include baked goods like caramels and pies made from goat milk-based products.

“We’ve got a fantastic product and we want to keep it that way. We don’t ever want to do anything that’s going to degrade the quality of our products.”

He said the farm should add at least 20 jobs over the next three years — and far more of the insatiably curious, lovable animals that are at the center of the success.

“You take that combination of all the vitamins and everything and put it on your skin, and it’s also a single molecular structure identical to humans. That’s why humans do so well with goat milk whether they digest it or use it for skin care. Our body will readily absorb it.”