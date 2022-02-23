ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Anyone interested in becoming a Southwest Virginia teacher will have the chance to meet with educators and find teaching jobs at the Teacher Employment Fair in Abingdon.

The event is set to take place March 16 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing through noon, according to a release from Southwest Virginia Public Education Consortium and Foundation.

Schools from Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Giles, Lee, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties in addition to the cities of Bristol, Norton and Radford will have representatives at the fair available to talk to potential employees.

Pre-registration is required for the event. You can click here to pre-register.

The employment fair is free to attend and breakfast will be provided for participants.