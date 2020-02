JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene of Pennyman’s Diner in Johnson City where an SUV hit the side of the building.

Officials with the Johnson City Fire and Police Departments were at the restaurant on East Main Street just after 11:30 Monday morning.

No injuries were reported according to officials on the scene.

We’re told Pennyman’s Diner will be closed the rest of the day (Monday).

