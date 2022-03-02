JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of West Market Street has reopened to traffic after Johnson City’s bomb squad responded to a suspicious package.

The Johnson City Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded Wednesday night to the area of West Market Street and Salvage Lane.

After an investigation, it was determined that the package contained old ammunition, according to JCPD Officer Brittney Eberhardt.

Eberhardt said there were no “district or specific threats” and the road was closed as a precaution.

The road was reopened once the scene was cleared.