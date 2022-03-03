MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police and Smyth County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1700 block of Marion Manor Drive Thursday morning after receiving reports of a suspicious package.

Officials evacuated one apartment building in the complex as a precaution.

According to a release from the Town of Marion, there is no current danger to the public.

Responding agencies included the Marion Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Marion Fire/EMS.

A town spokesperson stated that further information will be available later on Thursday from the SCSO.

This incident marks the second suspicious package report in the region within a day. On Wednesday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) bomb squad responded to an area near West Market Street and Salvage Lane for similar reports.