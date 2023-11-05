GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A suspicious package reported Sunday at a CVS Pharmacy in Greeneville was determined non-hazardous, the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) reports.

According to a release from the GPD, the package was reported to police at around 10 a.m. on Sunday at a CVS on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The release said GPD and the Greene County Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) responded to investigate.

EOD officials located the package and determined it to be non-hazardous, according to the release. All police response then cleared the scene and business resumed as usual, the release said.

The full statement from the GPD can be found below: