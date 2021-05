BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a suspicious death Monday evening near Bluff City.

Investigators are currently on the scene in the 1500 block of Hunting Hill Road.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is “active and ongoing” but released no further details.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION: The @SCSO_1780 is investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman on Hunting Hill Road. Melissa Jones (right) tells me her sister, Trina Jones (left) was shot and killed late last night. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/h43cxQlQnc — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) May 31, 2021