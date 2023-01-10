BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan Heights Middle School band teacher accused of lying about being stabbed by a student has retired.

Harold “Eddie” Dalton retired from Sullivan County Schools effective Dec. 20, according to Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

Dalton was suspended without pay in December after he was arrested and charged with false reports.

According to authorities, Dalton told police that a student stabbed him inside the school on Dec. 5. The incident prompted school officials to place Sullivan Heights on “hold,” keeping students in their classrooms for hours.

Dalton had been with the school system for more than 20 years.