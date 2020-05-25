Two sought in relation to Greene County shooting death arrested in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people who were sought by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office after two shootings in May have been arrested in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, William Jacob Silvers and Whitney Ann Legg were arrested on Friday, May 22 in Cumberland County.

Silvers, 24, was arrested on a warrant out of Greene County and also charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of cocaine.

Silvers is currently on a hold out of Washington and Greene counties.

Legg, 29, was arrested for manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Legg is being held on a $22,000 bond.

Silvers and Legg were sought after two shootings occurred in Greene County on May 9, one of which led to the death of 29-year-old Nathan Knight on Richland Road.

Deputies reported that Gary Garner, 37, was also found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Round Knob Road. He said that Silvers, also known as “Fatboy,” had assaulted him and shot him.

Silvers was being sought as a suspect in the case, and Legg was being sought as a person of interest by Greene County authorities.