UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested in Unicoi County after being pursued by North Carolina authorities, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Michael Hensley.

A release from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) states that deputies were informed that a police pursuit had started in Asheville, NC Friday around noon. North Carolina authorities reportedly pursued a stolen vehicle on Interstate 26 toward the Tennessee state line.

North Carolina deputies informed the UCSO that they were going to discontinue the pursuit, and the release states that a short time later, a 911 caller informed them that a crashed car was on fire at the Clear Branch exit in Unicoi County.

According to the release, the UCSO and officers with the Erwin Police Department responded to the scene and conducted a search of a nearby wooded area.

The search resulted in the arrests of Gregory Harper, 47 of Johnson City, and Ronald Trivett, 39 of Elizabethton.

Harper was charged with evading arrest, and his bond was set at $50,000.

Trivett was arrested for possession of a stolen automobile, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. The UCSO stated Trivette also had outstanding felony warrants in Wilson County, Tennessee. He is set to appear in court Monday.

In a social media post Friday, Hensley stated that a female had also been in the vehicle when authorities responded to the Clear Branch scene. The release from the UCSO did not include any identity or charges related to a third person.