Suspects in Carter Co. drive-by that killed 10-year-old appear in court

Photo: Jediah Glover, Jason Barber II and Zachary Glover all appear in Carter County court on Friday. (WJHL)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three men charged in the drive-by death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis appeared in court Friday morning.

Jason Barber II, Jediah Glover and Zachary Scalf each face several charges, including first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the Carter County fatal shooting.

Investigators previously stated Barber, Glover and Scalf had fired 21 rounds into a home on Blevins Road in November 2020.

Lillyhanna Davis had been sleeping on a couch inside when she was hit. She died later while at a hospital.

While in court Friday, a judge set two motion dates for March 31 and June 10, 2022. A trial date could potentially be set for the three men at the June court date.