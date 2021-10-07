Suspect wanted in Washington County, Tenn. shooting investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Brantley A. Freshour in connection with a shooting Tuesday night.

Freshour, 24, last known address of 1147 Irish Road in Greeneville, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

According to Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen, the shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. on Ted Brown Road, which is in the South Central community.

A release from the WCSO states that when officers arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Freshour’s whereabouts are still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.