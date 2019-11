GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Greeneville.

Greeneville police say it happened at 1600 Hwy 70 Bypass.

No officers were injured, but the suspect was taken to a hospital according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene.

No other information has been released.

