Suspect indicted on homicide, abduction, arson charges in relation to Marion house fire

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges after a woman was killed in a Marion house fire on March 18, 2021.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, Jason Whittaker, 38, of Marion was indicted on the following charges on Wednesday:

Homicide

Abduction

Arson

Cruelty to animals

Whittaker’s charges stem from a house fire that resulted in the death of Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer, 54, also of Marion.

The remains of a dog were also recovered from the burned home.

Whittaker was arrested in late March in North Carolina on unrelated charges.

The release states the grand jury issued true bills of indictment against Whittaker after being reconvened by the Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans.

An investigation into the fire was conducted by the Marion Police Department, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.